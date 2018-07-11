English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kejriwal Says L-G Wants Police Licence to be Must for CCTVs, Calls It Blow to Women Safety
A six-member committee, constituted by Baijal in May, was likely to regulate the installation of CCTV cameras in private and government buildings in the national capital.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that a panel set up by Lt Governor Anil Baijal has recommended "mandatory permission from police" to install CCTV cameras, which he said would "increase bribery".
"LGs committee recommends mandatory license/permission from police to install CCTV cameras by pvt or govt bodies. All existing CCTVs will also need police license. Height of license Raj in 21st century. Nowhere in the world is such a license reqd (sic)," he tweeted.
In another tweet, the chief minister claimed that mandatory provisions for installation of CCTV cameras would increase bribery.
"What will police see before giving CCTV license? On what basis will police give license? It will only increase bribery. Its a huge blow to women safety becoz all existing cameras in Del will have to be removed till they obtain license n all new CCTVs will have to wait for license (sic)," Kejriwal said.
A six-member committee, constituted by Baijal in May, was likely to regulate the installation of CCTV cameras in private and government buildings in the national capital, a source had said.
The committee, headed by Delhi Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, was in the process of preparing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras across the city. PTI KND KND KJ KJ
