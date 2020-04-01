New Delhi: Authorities are tracking mobile phones of people under quarantine to check their movement in a heightened effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, he warned that strict action would be taken against those not adhering to the government's order on home quarantine.

The government gave 14,345 phone numbers to the Delhi Police on Wednesday to track them, in addition to 11,084 numbers it had shared on Tuesday, he said, adding that some countries have been using such technology to check the movement of those put under quarantine.

Reiterating that there has not been any community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, Kejriwal said out of the total 120 positive cases in the national capital, 49 contracted the disease during foreign tours and 29 through local transmission from family members already infected with the virus.

The positive cases included 24 people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz. By Wednesday morning, a total of 2,346 persons were evacuated from the Islamic centre, out of which 536 were hospitalised, he said.

Kejriwal said a total of 766 people with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted at various hospitals across Delhi and that the situation was now under control.

"There are total 112 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi and we have requested the Centre to provide us testing kits, other medical equipment," Kejriwal said, adding the Delhi government will provide ration to those who do not have ration cards but have applied for it.

