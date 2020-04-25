Kejriwal Should Arrange Stay of Delhi Govt Employees from Haryana: Anil Vij

The state government on Saturday appealed to the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation to make staying arrangements for Haryana residents who are employed with the Delhi government, saying their daily movement increases the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said Sonipat, which borders Delhi, has so far reported 17 coronavirus cases and claimed 13 of them were found to have contracted the infection in the national capital.

He said a Delhi police personnel, who resides in Jhajjar, was also found coronavirus positive. Besides, a few COVID-19 positive cases in Gurgaon were found to have contracted infection in Delhi, he said.

"This situation poses grave danger and increases risk of infection manifold to Haryana," he said.

Likewise, he said, there are many areas including Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh and Faridabad, where Haryana residents who are employed in Delhi commute daily between their homes and workplace.

"I request the Arvind Kejriwal government that those Delhi government employees who reside in Haryana, the arrangements for their stay should be made in the national capital itself and no passes should be issued to them for visiting their homes (in Haryana)," Vij, who is also the state's Health Minister, said.

He said as these employees are issued passes by the Delhi government, despite heavy police presence at the inter-state borders, the authorities in Haryana have to allow them.

"The Delhi government should not issue passes and make arrangements for their stay in the national capital," he said.

Vij said he has directed Haryana's Director General of Police to completely seal off the borders with Delhi and ensure anyone, who is not authorised, does not enter the state.

On Delhi employees who travel to Haryana using passes, he said, "If the Kejriwal government does not stop issuing these passes and make arrangements for their stay, we may be forced to think about the next course of action".

