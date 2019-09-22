Delhi CM Kejriwal to Discuss Govt's Experience in Lowering Pollution at C40 Summit in Denmark
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the C40 Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, next month and speak on his government's experience in lowering pollution, including the Odd-Even scheme, and other issues, an official statement stated.
According to the statement, invited as the leader of one of the world's largest metropolises, the CM will join leaders of several cities like New York, London, Paris, Los Angeles and Berlin to deliberate on the climate crisis impacting the world at the summit from October 9-12.
This will be the second official foreign visit of the Delhi chief minister. In September last year, Kejriwal travelled to Seoul in South Korea to sign agreements between Delhi and Seoul.
"The chief minister is expected to speak on his government's experience in lowering air pollution in the city and present the set of initiatives taken by the Delhi government that led to the 25 per cent reduction in air pollution in the city," it stated.
It also stated the CM is likely to speak on the Odd-Even scheme as an "innovative solution" to air pollution. The third edition of Odd-Even scheme is scheduled to be implemented from November 4 to November 15.
Kejriwal will also be speaking during the summit on the future plan of action on air pollution.
In a session titled Breathe Deeply', city leaders, experts, and business leaders will discuss the innovative new solutions under way in cities that are improving air quality and creating healthier, more equitable and prosperous communities, the statement stated.
In the statement, Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "It is a moment of pride for India that a leader of the country will present a major governance success story before the world."
The chief minister is also a confirmed speaker at an event called the Asian Mayors and City Leaders Meeting on Low Carbon Inclusive Growth', it stated.
Mayors and city leaders of Asia's largest cities will meet to discuss how inclusive and sustainable growth can be attained using greener energy and leaving a low carbon footprint. Several bilateral meetings with leaders of various cities are also being planned and will be announced closer to the summit, government said.
