Kejriwal Wants Centre to Give Registration Papers to Unauthorised Colony Residents Before Delhi Polls

Arvind Kejriwal wants the registration papers be given to residents of unauthorised colonies within three days of filing application for the same.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
Kejriwal Wants Centre to Give Registration Papers to Unauthorised Colony Residents Before Delhi Polls
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded on Wednesday that Centre give housing registration papers to all residents of unauthorised colonies before the assembly elections in the city due early next year.

Kejriwal told a press conference that he has got to know the BJP-led Central government is planning to give housing registration papers to around 100 or 500 people before the polls.

He also demanded that the registration papers be given to residents of these colonies within three days of filing application for the same.

