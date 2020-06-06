Kejriwal Warns Hospitals Against Turning Away Covid-19 Suspects, Alleges ‘Black Marketing’ of Beds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured there was no shortage of hospital beds in the capital for Covid-19 patients even as he lashed out at private hospitals for indulging in “black marketing of beds” and charging patients lakhs of rupees.

The assurance comes amid criticism and complaints by many on social media that they have been unable to get their relatives tested at Delhi hospitals or get them admitted. Kejriwal said that his government has taken note of the matter and decided to deploy medical professionals at each private hospital to keep a tab on available beds.

The Delhi CM said his government will bring out an order, which would ensure that no suspected case is turned away from a hospital. “If a suspected patient approaches a hospital then it has to test them and proceed with diagnosis,” he said at a press conference held via video conferencing.

"We will take strong action against such hospitals and they cannot refuse patients. Some time will be needed to break the mafia who are indulging in it. These few hospitals have political connections but they should not be under illusion that their political masters can save them," he said

The Chief Minister, however, said the healthcare system in the national capital will collapse if thousands of asymptomatic people queued up for testing. He said testing should be for only those who show symptoms to avoid overrunning the healthcare system's capacity to treat people.

Delhi had recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark. The number of deaths due to the disease rose to 708.

Kejriwal said he was recently approached by an individual who told him that he was charged over Rs 2 lakh by a private hospital for a COVID-19 case.

“I did not believe it. Then a TV news channel highlighted the matter. I won’t say that this is the case with all the private hospitals as many have helped Delhi to fight the pandemic, but there are some who are indulging in black-marketing of beds,” he said.

He also rubbished allegations that the Delhi government’s app to track hospital beds is “misleading”, by claiming “numbers are updated on their own”. “There is no app in the world like the one we have here in Delhi,” he said.

“We have told all private hospitals that they have to reserve 20 per cent of beds for Covid-19. More than 1,100 patients have been admitted in private hospitals because of our app,” Kejriwal added.