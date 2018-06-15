Kejriwal's Wife Alleges Families Not Allowed to Meet Striking AAP Ministers

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife alleged on Friday that the families of ministers who are staging a sit-in at the L-G Secretariat since Monday evening were not being allowed to meet them.Sunita Kejriwal took to Twitter to say even prisoners were allowed to meet their family members.According to the chief minister’s wife, she, her mother-in-law, and the wives of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain went to meet them at the L-G office on Friday, but were not allowed.“Respected LG sir, are we four ladies, mother and wife of CM, wife of Dy CM and wife of Satyendar Jain threat to your security that you are not allowing us to enter the road leading to your house? Kindly intervene. Please do not feel so threatened by everyone. Regards (sic),” she tweeted.In another tweet, she said, “@LtGovDelhi sir we waited for long but denied any meeting with our family. Even the prisoners are allowed to meet their family members.”Sources in the L-G office said the ministers’ family members can meet them outside the L-G office as no restriction has been imposed on such meetings.Kejriwal and the AAP ministers have been staying put at the waiting room of the L-G office over their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike” and action against those who have struck work.In counter-protest, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, three party MLAs and AAP’s rebel legislator Kapil Mishra sat on dharna outside the chief minister’s office at the Delhi Secretariat.The general administration department of the Delhi government on Friday ordered removal of posters and banners put up by the BJP and Mishra following a complaint.Following a request of Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta, the department provided a TV in the waiting room of the chief minister's office.Besides Verma and Mishra, BJP MLAs Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan have sat on dharna, saying they will not leave the chief minister's office till their demands are met.