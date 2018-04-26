English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KELTRON Recruitment 2018: 64 Posts, Apply Before 15th May 2018
Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) aims to recruit experienced candidates for the posts of Managers, Engineer, Technical Assistant, Officers and Operator on contractual basis.
KELTRON Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 64 vacancies has begun on the official website of Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) - keltron.org.
KELTRON aims to recruit experienced candidates for the posts of Managers, Engineer, Technical Assistant, Officers and Operator on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for KELTRON Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.keltron.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Openings’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Notification Details’ against code number KSEDC/403/P/18/677 (A) TO KSEDC/600/P/18/713
Step 5 – Click on ‘Guidelines for fee payment’
Step 6 – Online Application form will be displayed
Step 7 – Fill the application from, make the online payment and complete the Application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://swg.keltron.org/Resume/advt_main_jun.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.250
SC/ ST/ PWD Category - NIL
KELTRON Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Deputy Manager - 2
Assistant Manager - 4
Assistant Manager - 1
Senior Engineer - 6
Engineer - 17
Technical Assistant - 30
Senior Officer (Finance) - 1
Officer (Finance) - 1
Deputy Officer (Finance) - 1
Operator - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Deputy Manager – The applicant must possess BE/B.Tech in Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science/ Information Technology with atleast 65% marks.
Assistant Manager - The applicant must possess BE/B.Tech in Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science/ Information Technology with atleast 65% marks.
Assistant Manager - The applicant must possess BE/B.Tech in Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electricals and Electronics Engineering/ Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering.
Senior Engineer - The applicant must possess BE/ B. Tech in Electronics &Communication/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electrical &Electronics Engineering/ Applied Electronics &Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics &Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering.
Engineer - The applicant must possess BE/ B. Tech in Electronics and Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology/ Electrical and Electronics/ Applied electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering.
Technical Assistant - The applicant must possess 3 year full time Diploma in Electronics &Communication/ Computer Science/ Computer Hardware Maintenance/ Electrical &Electronics / Electronics &Instrumentation/ Electrical Engineering.
Senior Officer (Finance) - The applicant must be a CA/ CA Inter/ CMA/ CMA Inter.
Officer (Finance) - The applicant must be a CA/ CMA/ CMA Inter.
Deputy Officer (Finance) - The applicant must be CA Inter or CMA Inter.
Operator - The applicant must possess a certificate in ITI Plumber.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://swg.keltron.org/Resume/advt_main_jun.php
Pay Scale:
Deputy Manager – Rs.37,161
Assistant Manager – Rs.31,546
Assistant Manager - Rs.31,546
Senior Engineer – Rs.22,562
Engineer – Rs.20,800 to Rs.22,500
Technical Assistant – Rs.15,300 to Rs.15,600
Senior Officer (Finance) - Rs.31,546
Officer (Finance) – Rs.25,931
Deputy Officer (Finance) – Rs.20,316
Operator – Rs.14,819
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Academic Qualification, Experience, Written Test, Skill Test and Group Discussion.
