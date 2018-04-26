KELTRON Recruitment 2018: 64 Posts, Apply Before 15th May 2018

KELTRON Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 64 vacancies has begun on the official website of Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) - keltron.org.KELTRON aims to recruit experienced candidates for the posts of Managers, Engineer, Technical Assistant, Officers and Operator on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.keltron.orgStep 2 – Click on ‘Careers’Step 3 – Click on ‘Openings’Step 4 – Click on ‘Notification Details’ against code number KSEDC/403/P/18/677 (A) TO KSEDC/600/P/18/713Step 5 – Click on ‘Guidelines for fee payment’Step 6 – Online Application form will be displayedStep 7 – Fill the application from, make the online payment and complete the Application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://swg.keltron.org/Resume/advt_main_jun.phpUnreserved Category - Rs.250SC/ ST/ PWD Category - NILKELTRON Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Deputy Manager - 2Assistant Manager - 4Assistant Manager - 1Senior Engineer - 6Engineer - 17Technical Assistant - 30Senior Officer (Finance) - 1Officer (Finance) - 1Deputy Officer (Finance) - 1Operator - 1The applicant must possess BE/B.Tech in Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science/ Information Technology with atleast 65% marks.The applicant must possess BE/B.Tech in Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science/ Information Technology with atleast 65% marks.The applicant must possess BE/B.Tech in Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electricals and Electronics Engineering/ Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering.The applicant must possess BE/ B. Tech in Electronics &Communication/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electrical &Electronics Engineering/ Applied Electronics &Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics &Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering.The applicant must possess BE/ B. Tech in Electronics and Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology/ Electrical and Electronics/ Applied electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering.The applicant must possess 3 year full time Diploma in Electronics &Communication/ Computer Science/ Computer Hardware Maintenance/ Electrical &Electronics / Electronics &Instrumentation/ Electrical Engineering.The applicant must be a CA/ CA Inter/ CMA/ CMA Inter.The applicant must be a CA/ CMA/ CMA Inter.The applicant must be CA Inter or CMA Inter.The applicant must possess a certificate in ITI Plumber.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:Deputy Manager – Rs.37,161Assistant Manager – Rs.31,546Assistant Manager - Rs.31,546Senior Engineer – Rs.22,562Engineer – Rs.20,800 to Rs.22,500Technical Assistant – Rs.15,300 to Rs.15,600Senior Officer (Finance) - Rs.31,546Officer (Finance) – Rs.25,931Deputy Officer (Finance) – Rs.20,316Operator – Rs.14,819The candidates will be selected on the basis of Academic Qualification, Experience, Written Test, Skill Test and Group Discussion.