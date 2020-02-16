'Kem Chho' Out, 'Namaste' In: Trump's Gujarat Event Renamed as Centre Picks National Theme Over Regional

New Delhi: 'Kem Chho Trump', the mega event for Donald Trump in Gujarat, will now be known as 'Namaste, President Trump' as the Centre decided to switch in the regional theme for a national one days ahead of the US President's maiden visit to India.

Gujarat government officials have confirmed the renaming of the event as per the Centre's directions. ‘Kem Chho Trump’ was more of a regional theme, while Trump’s major show in Gujarat is being planned as a national show, according to reports.

Trump will start his two-day India visit in Ahmedabad on February 24, where he will take part in a grand roadshow, visit the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly built Motera cricket stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump, along with Modi, is expected to deliver a historic speech in front of a huge crowd at the largest cricket stadium of the world.

Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25, according to a White House announcement earlier this week.

This would be president's first bilateral visit in the third decade of 21st century and also the first after his acquittal by the Senate in the impeachment trial. The visit is also an attempt by the President to woo the sizable Indian diaspora in the US in an election year.

During his visit to Modi's home state, Trump, along with the Indian prime minister, would participate in a grand roadshow, planned along a 7-km stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, sources had said.

Trump on his maiden trip to India will meet the country's top business leaders in New Delhi on February 25, in a bid to push for deeper trade and business relations between the two nations.

A CEO's Round-table will be organised to facilitate a meeting between the US President and corporate honchos from the world's fifth-largest economy in the national capital. Senior bureaucrats are also expected to attend the meeting, besides top executives from American corporations.

Billionaires including Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Larsen and Toubro Chairman A M Naik and Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw are expected to attend the round-table meeting with Trump, one of the sources said adding that the US Embassy in New Delhi is coordinating the event while the list of attendees has been shared with the White House for clearance.

