1-min read

Kempty Falls: 180 Tourists Rescued as Heavy Rains Lash Musoorie

The Kempty falls were shut down earlier in June, when heavy rains inundated the nearby areas, forcing all tourist spots and shops to close.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 2:02 PM IST
Around 180 tourists were rescued by the police from Kempty Falls in Mussoorie, which was flooded after torrential rains lashed the hill station on Sunday.

The 40-feet high waterfall in Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand saw a deluge after the heavy rains.“I have never seen the waterfall like this. I called police immediately after I saw that the tourists were stuck," Nagendra Panwar, who runs a shop near the Kempty Falls, told The Times of India.





According to the report, the rescue operation was undertaken by a team of seven who used life jackets and ropes to bring all the tourists back safely.

The Kempty falls were shut down earlier in June, when heavy rains inundated the nearby areas, forcing all tourist spots and shops to close.

Meanwhile, the movement on the highway leading to Badrinath Dham in the state has also been suspended following landslides at Lambagad caused by heavy rainfall. Road clearance is currently underway.

