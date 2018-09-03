English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Kempty Falls: 180 Tourists Rescued as Heavy Rains Lash Musoorie
The Kempty falls were shut down earlier in June, when heavy rains inundated the nearby areas, forcing all tourist spots and shops to close.
Loading...
Around 180 tourists were rescued by the police from Kempty Falls in Mussoorie, which was flooded after torrential rains lashed the hill station on Sunday.
The 40-feet high waterfall in Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand saw a deluge after the heavy rains.“I have never seen the waterfall like this. I called police immediately after I saw that the tourists were stuck," Nagendra Panwar, who runs a shop near the Kempty Falls, told The Times of India.
According to the report, the rescue operation was undertaken by a team of seven who used life jackets and ropes to bring all the tourists back safely.
The Kempty falls were shut down earlier in June, when heavy rains inundated the nearby areas, forcing all tourist spots and shops to close.
Meanwhile, the movement on the highway leading to Badrinath Dham in the state has also been suspended following landslides at Lambagad caused by heavy rainfall. Road clearance is currently underway.
The 40-feet high waterfall in Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand saw a deluge after the heavy rains.“I have never seen the waterfall like this. I called police immediately after I saw that the tourists were stuck," Nagendra Panwar, who runs a shop near the Kempty Falls, told The Times of India.
#WATCH: Rise in water flow of Kempty Falls in Tehri Garhwal district following heavy rainfall. Shops closed, tourists rescued by the police. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/kryQ4sPGvm— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2018
According to the report, the rescue operation was undertaken by a team of seven who used life jackets and ropes to bring all the tourists back safely.
The Kempty falls were shut down earlier in June, when heavy rains inundated the nearby areas, forcing all tourist spots and shops to close.
Meanwhile, the movement on the highway leading to Badrinath Dham in the state has also been suspended following landslides at Lambagad caused by heavy rainfall. Road clearance is currently underway.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launched in India for Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 7 and 8-Seater Cabin
- Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
- Upcoming Tata Harrier Latest Spy Images Reveal Complete Interiors, Resembles Nexon Compact SUV
- Asian Games: Indonesia Bids Spectacular Farewell, Dreams of Olympics
- George Bush Sneaks Candy to Michelle Obama During McCain's Funeral, Video Wins Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...