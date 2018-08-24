English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2018 begins today, 8339 Posts, Apply before 13th September 2018
KVS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 8339 vacancies for the post of Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT, Librarian and Vice-Principal under direct recruitment has begun just now on the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, New Delhi - kvsangathan.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
KVS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 8339 vacancies for the post of Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT, Librarian and Vice-Principal under direct recruitment has begun just now on the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, New Delhi - kvsangathan.nic.in. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for KVS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.kvsangathan.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply online for KVS Recruitment of Principal, Vice-Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs in KVS (24th August 2018)’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required details and continue
Step 5 – Registration number will generate
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further process
Direct link for Registration - https://cbseitms.nic.in/appstep1.aspx
Direct link for Login - https://cbseitms.nic.in/applogin.aspx
Application Fee:
Principal – Rs.1500
Vice-Principal – Rs.1500
PGTs – Rs.1000
TGTs –Rs.1000
Librarian – Rs.1000
Primary Teacher –Rs.1000
Primary Teacher (Music) – Rs.1000
KVS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 8339
Principal - 76
Vice-Principal - 220
PGT - 592
TGT - 1900
Librarian - 50
PRT - 5300
PRT (music) - 201
Eligibility Criteria:
Principal – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree from recognized university with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate and BEd or equivalent teaching degree.
Vice-Principal - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and BEd or equivalent teaching degree.
PGT – The applicant must have done 2 Year Integrated Post Graduate MSc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the subject concerned.
TGT – The applicant must have done 4 years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
Librarian – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Library Science or Graduate with 1 year diploma in Library Science from a recognized institution.
PRT – The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent with minimum of 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education.
PRT (music) – The applicant must possess Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor’s Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University.
Applicants must visit the official website and read the detailed official notification to ascertain their eligibility criteria in below mentioned url:
Official Advertisement:
https://cbseitms.nic.in/kvs_static/home.html
Age Limit:
Principal – Applicants age must fall in the bracket of 35 to 50 years as on 30th September 2018.
Vice-Principal - Applicants age must fall in the bracket of 35 to 45 years as on 30th September 2018.
PGT – The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 30th September 2018.
TGT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.
Librarian - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.
PRT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.
PRT (music) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.78,800 – Rs.2,09,200.
Vice-Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56, 100 – Rs.1,77,500.
PGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.47,600 – Rs.1,51,100.
TGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400.
Librarian - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400
PRT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400
PRT (music) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of performance in a written examination and an interview.
Also Watch
How to apply for KVS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.kvsangathan.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply online for KVS Recruitment of Principal, Vice-Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs in KVS (24th August 2018)’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required details and continue
Step 5 – Registration number will generate
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further process
Direct link for Registration - https://cbseitms.nic.in/appstep1.aspx
Direct link for Login - https://cbseitms.nic.in/applogin.aspx
Application Fee:
Principal – Rs.1500
Vice-Principal – Rs.1500
PGTs – Rs.1000
TGTs –Rs.1000
Librarian – Rs.1000
Primary Teacher –Rs.1000
Primary Teacher (Music) – Rs.1000
KVS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 8339
Principal - 76
Vice-Principal - 220
PGT - 592
TGT - 1900
Librarian - 50
PRT - 5300
PRT (music) - 201
Eligibility Criteria:
Principal – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree from recognized university with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate and BEd or equivalent teaching degree.
Vice-Principal - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and BEd or equivalent teaching degree.
PGT – The applicant must have done 2 Year Integrated Post Graduate MSc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the subject concerned.
TGT – The applicant must have done 4 years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
Librarian – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Library Science or Graduate with 1 year diploma in Library Science from a recognized institution.
PRT – The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent with minimum of 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education.
PRT (music) – The applicant must possess Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor’s Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University.
Applicants must visit the official website and read the detailed official notification to ascertain their eligibility criteria in below mentioned url:
Official Advertisement:
https://cbseitms.nic.in/kvs_static/home.html
Age Limit:
Principal – Applicants age must fall in the bracket of 35 to 50 years as on 30th September 2018.
Vice-Principal - Applicants age must fall in the bracket of 35 to 45 years as on 30th September 2018.
PGT – The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 30th September 2018.
TGT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.
Librarian - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.
PRT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.
PRT (music) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.78,800 – Rs.2,09,200.
Vice-Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56, 100 – Rs.1,77,500.
PGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.47,600 – Rs.1,51,100.
TGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400.
Librarian - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400
PRT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400
PRT (music) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of performance in a written examination and an interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Finally, An Asiad Medal For Rohan Bopanna
- Want to Get Better at PUBG? This New Training Map Will Help You
- Iran and Russia: Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter Are Dealing With Enemies Quite Powerful
- The Reason Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is Coming to an End: Jim Parsons
- Harvard Professor Calls Coconut Oil 'Pure Poison', Indians Beg to Differ
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...