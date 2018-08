Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2018 begins today, 8339 Posts, Apply before 13th September 2018

KVS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 8339 vacancies for the post of Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT, Librarian and Vice-Principal under direct recruitment has begun just now on the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, New Delhi - kvsangathan.nic.in. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.kvsangathan.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply online for KVS Recruitment of Principal, Vice-Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs in KVS (24th August 2018)’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Fill the application form with required details and continueStep 5 – Registration number will generateStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the details, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further processPrincipal – Rs.1500Vice-Principal – Rs.1500PGTs – Rs.1000TGTs –Rs.1000Librarian – Rs.1000Primary Teacher –Rs.1000Primary Teacher (Music) – Rs.1000Total Posts: 8339Principal - 76Vice-Principal - 220PGT - 592TGT - 1900Librarian - 50PRT - 5300PRT (music) - 201Eligibility Criteria:Principal – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree from recognized university with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate and BEd or equivalent teaching degree.Vice-Principal - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and BEd or equivalent teaching degree.PGT – The applicant must have done 2 Year Integrated Post Graduate MSc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the subject concerned.TGT – The applicant must have done 4 years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.Librarian – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Library Science or Graduate with 1 year diploma in Library Science from a recognized institution.PRT – The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent with minimum of 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education.PRT (music) – The applicant must possess Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor’s Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University.Applicants must visit the official website and read the detailed official notification to ascertain their eligibility criteria in below mentioned url:Official Advertisement:Principal – Applicants age must fall in the bracket of 35 to 50 years as on 30th September 2018.Vice-Principal - Applicants age must fall in the bracket of 35 to 45 years as on 30th September 2018.PGT – The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 30th September 2018.TGT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.Librarian - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.PRT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.PRT (music) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.78,800 – Rs.2,09,200.Vice-Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56, 100 – Rs.1,77,500.PGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.47,600 – Rs.1,51,100.TGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400.Librarian - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400PRT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400PRT (music) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of performance in a written examination and an interview.