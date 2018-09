Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2018 Last Date Extended to 23rd September 2018; 8339 Posts, Apply Now

KVS Recruitment 2018 last date has been revised to 23rd September 2018 by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. ‘Last Date For Registration is 23/09/2018 & For Fee Payment is 25/09/2018’ reads a notification on the official website of KV Sangathan –kvsangathan.nic.in.The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan aims to fill 8339 vacancies for the post of Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT, Librarian and Vice-Principal via this direct recruitment drive.Interested candidates must not leave this opportunity and apply online on or before 23rd September 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.kvsangathan.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply online for KVS Recruitment of Principal, Vice-Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs in KVS (24th August 2018)’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Fill the application form with required details and continueStep 5 – Registration number will generateStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the details, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further processDirect link for Registration - https://cbseitms.nic.in/appstep1.aspx Direct link for Login - https://cbseitms.nic.in/applogin.aspx Principal – Rs.1500Vice-Principal – Rs.1500PGTs – Rs.1000TGTs –Rs.1000Librarian – Rs.1000Primary Teacher –Rs.1000Primary Teacher (Music) – Rs.1000Total Posts: 8339Principal - 76Vice-Principal - 220PGT - 592TGT - 1900Librarian - 50PRT - 5300PRT (music) - 201Principal – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree from recognized university with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate and BEd or equivalent teaching degree.Vice-Principal - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and BEd or equivalent teaching degree.PGT – The applicant must have done 2 Year Integrated Post Graduate MSc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the subject concerned.TGT – The applicant must have done 4 years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.Librarian – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Library Science or Graduate with 1 year diploma in Library Science from a recognized institution.PRT – The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent with minimum of 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education.PRT (music) – The applicant must possess Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor’s Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University.Applicants must visit the official website and read the detailed official notification to ascertain their eligibility criteria in below mentioned url:Principal – Applicants age must fall in the bracket of 35 to 50 years as on 30th September 2018.Vice-Principal - Applicants age must fall in the bracket of 35 to 45 years as on 30th September 2018.PGT – The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 30th September 2018.TGT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.Librarian - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.PRT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.PRT (music) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.78,800 – Rs.2,09,200.Vice-Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56, 100 – Rs.1,77,500.PGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.47,600 – Rs.1,51,100.TGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400.Librarian - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400PRT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400PRT (music) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of performance in a written examination and an interview.