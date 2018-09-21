English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2018 Last Date Extended to 23rd September 2018; 8339 Posts, Apply Now
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan aims to fill 8339 vacancies for the post of Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT, Librarian and Vice-Principal via this direct recruitment drive.
KVS Recruitment 2018 last date has been revised to 23rd September 2018 by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. ‘Last Date For Registration is 23/09/2018 & For Fee Payment is 25/09/2018’ reads a notification on the official website of KV Sangathan –
kvsangathan.nic.in.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan aims to fill 8339 vacancies for the post of Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT, Librarian and Vice-Principal via this direct recruitment drive.
Interested candidates must not leave this opportunity and apply online on or before 23rd September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for KVS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.kvsangathan.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply online for KVS Recruitment of Principal, Vice-Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs in KVS (24th August 2018)’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required details and continue
Step 5 – Registration number will generate
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further process
Direct link for Registration - https://cbseitms.nic.in/appstep1.aspx
Direct link for Login - https://cbseitms.nic.in/applogin.aspx
Application Fee:
Principal – Rs.1500
Vice-Principal – Rs.1500
PGTs – Rs.1000
TGTs –Rs.1000
Librarian – Rs.1000
Primary Teacher –Rs.1000
Primary Teacher (Music) – Rs.1000
KVS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 8339
Principal - 76
Vice-Principal - 220
PGT - 592
TGT - 1900
Librarian - 50
PRT - 5300
PRT (music) - 201
Eligibility Criteria:
Principal – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree from recognized university with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate and BEd or equivalent teaching degree.
Vice-Principal - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and BEd or equivalent teaching degree.
PGT – The applicant must have done 2 Year Integrated Post Graduate MSc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the subject concerned.
TGT – The applicant must have done 4 years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
Librarian – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Library Science or Graduate with 1 year diploma in Library Science from a recognized institution.
PRT – The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent with minimum of 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education.
PRT (music) – The applicant must possess Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor’s Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University.
Applicants must visit the official website and read the detailed official notification to ascertain their eligibility criteria in below mentioned url:
Official Advertisement:
https://cbseitms.nic.in/kvs_static/home.html
Age Limit:
Principal – Applicants age must fall in the bracket of 35 to 50 years as on 30th September 2018.
Vice-Principal - Applicants age must fall in the bracket of 35 to 45 years as on 30th September 2018.
PGT – The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 30th September 2018.
TGT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.
Librarian - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.
PRT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.
PRT (music) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.78,800 – Rs.2,09,200.
Vice-Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56, 100 – Rs.1,77,500.
PGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.47,600 – Rs.1,51,100.
TGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400.
Librarian - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400
PRT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400
PRT (music) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of performance in a written examination and an interview.
