Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi to Announce Annual Exam Results Through Email, WhatsApp
Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi are closed till March 31 in view of the virus scare and only exams are being conducted.
Image for representation
New Delhi: Kendriya vidyalayas in the national capital will be announcing annual examination results through email and WhatsApp this year in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.
"Parents will be given results this year through email and WhatsApp. Any discussion or queries about their ward's performance can be pursued with teachers telephonically or after the schools reopen," a senior Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) official said.
KVs in the city are closed till March 31 in view of the virus scare and only exams are being conducted.
