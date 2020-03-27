Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kendriya Vidyalayas Offer School Buildings for Isolation Facility of Suspected COVID-19 Cases

On a formal request from any defence authority or district administration, the schools shall allow use of classrooms of KV school buildings for temporary housing of suspected COVID-19 cases.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 9:44 PM IST
Kendriya Vidyalayas Offer School Buildings for Isolation Facility of Suspected COVID-19 Cases
Image for representation. (Reuters)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has offered its school buildings for setting up temporary isolation facility for suspected coronavirus cases, KVS officials said on Friday.

"Keeping in view the alarming situation created by COVID-19 in the country, it has been decided that on a formal request from any defence authority or district administration, the schools shall allow use of classrooms of KV school buildings for temporary housing of suspected COVID-19 cases," a KVS official told PTI.

"The schools which allow setting up of isolation facilities, will have to communicate the same to KV authorities the same day," the official added.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of positive coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Union Health Ministry.

