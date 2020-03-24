Kendriya Vidyalayas Will Promote All Students of Classes 1 to 8: Officials
Classes and exams are suspended in Kendriya Vidyalayas and all other schools till March 31 in view of coronavirus.
For representation: A staff member walks inside an empty classroom of a school after Kerala state government ordered the closure of schools across the state, amid coronavirus fears, in Kochi, India. Representative Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country will promote all students of classes 1 to 8 irrespective of whether they appeared for exams or not, officials said on Tuesday.
"The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has decided that students of classes 1 to 8, whether appeared in session ending examination 2019-20 or not due to any reason, may be promoted to the next higher class and their verification of fee be done accordingly," an official said.
