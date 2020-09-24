Kenyan Leader Asks What UN Brings To World Today

United Nations, Sep 23 (AP) Kenya’s president has given a generational jolt to the 75-year-old United Nations, pointing out that the world body is older than 96% of the global population. In a prerecorded speech on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly, Uhuru Kenyatta said the UN was created to bring hope to a world in ruins after World War II, but what does it bring to the world today? The statement is fitting coming from an African nation. The continent has the world’s youngest population, with a median age of 19. And that booming population is increasingly impatient with leaders multiple times their age.

African leaders also want to shake up the UN system that keeps the global powers of 75 years ago in charge, while Africa’s 1.3 billion people are without a permanent seat on the UN’s most powerful body, the Security Council. This week at the UN gathering of world leaders, African nations again have made it clear it’s time that changed. (AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor