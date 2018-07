Kerala 11th Class Admission 2018 1st Supplementary Allotment List Out at kerala.gov.in

Kerala 11th Class Admission 2018 1st Supplementary Allotment List has been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Examinations, Government of Kerala on its official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in . Candidates who have made it to this list need to visit the allotted institution from 6th July to 10th July 2018, 5:00 PM. Candidates awaiting HSCAP First Supplementary Allotment List 2018 for Higher Secondary admissions can check their result now by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hscap.kerala.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on link, ‘Supplementary Results’ on the home pageStep 3 – Enter Application number, date of birth and select the districtStep 4 – Click on ‘Submit’Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for future referenceAs per the information available on the official stats, the total number of seats available for +1 admissions is 56742 and the number of application received was 96638 from which the number of seats considered for allotment is 93711. Candidates can check the complete list at the below mentioned url:http://control.hscap.kerala.gov.in/admin/uploads/cms/20180705163542.pdf?12The seats which are after the admissions from First Supplementary List will be allotted in the second round.