Kerala 11th Class Admission 2018 1st Supplementary Allotment List Out at kerala.gov.in
Candidates who have made it to this list need to visit the allotted institution from 6th July to 10th July 2018, 5:00 PM. Candidates awaiting HSCAP First Supplementary Allotment List 2018 for Higher Secondary admissions can check their result now.
Representational Photo
Kerala 11th Class Admission 2018 1st Supplementary Allotment List has been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Examinations, Government of Kerala on its official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have made it to this list need to visit the allotted institution from 6th July to 10th July 2018, 5:00 PM. Candidates awaiting HSCAP First Supplementary Allotment List 2018 for Higher Secondary admissions can check their result now by following the instructions given below:
How to check 1st Supplementary Allotment Results Kerala 11th class Admission 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hscap.kerala.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link, ‘Supplementary Results’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter Application number, date of birth and select the district
Step 4 – Click on ‘Submit’
Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://results.hscap.kerala.gov.in/index.php/login
As per the information available on the official stats, the total number of seats available for +1 admissions is 56742 and the number of application received was 96638 from which the number of seats considered for allotment is 93711. Candidates can check the complete list at the below mentioned url:
http://control.hscap.kerala.gov.in/admin/uploads/cms/20180705163542.pdf?12
The seats which are after the admissions from First Supplementary List will be allotted in the second round.
