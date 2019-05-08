English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala +2 Result 2019: DHSE Kerala to Announce Class 12th Results Shortly at dhsekerala.gov.in
The Kerala +2 result 2019 or the class 12 results will be released by the Kerala Board on the DHSE official website at keralaresults.nic.in
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
Kerala +2 Result 2019 | The Kerala plus two result 2019 or the Kerala DHSE result will be announced shortly by the Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). The Kerala +2 result 2019 will be released by the Kerala Board on the DHSE official website at keralaresults.nic.in. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala had released the Kerala 12th examination schedule.
Therefore, students are advised to await their class 12 results with their admit cards ready so tha they can quickly check their Kerala + result 2019 as soon as the DHSE releases.
The Kerala Board or the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education had conducted the conducted the Class 12 or the puls two examination for academic year 2019-19 from March 6-27, 2019. Kerala Board Candidates who are waiting for their Kerala Plus Two Result 2019, Kerala DHSE Result 2019 can alternatively check their resuls on examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in. Students are further advised to keep their mobile phones charged and check the internet connection on your phone and desktop. (മലയാളത്തിൽ വായിക്കാം)
Kerala +2 Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1: Logon to the official website keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for Kerala Result 2019, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2019 tab
Step 3: Click on the DHSE board button, Kerala DHSE Results 2019, Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2019
Step 4: Fill in your Registration Number. Your Kerala DHSE Result 2019 will be displayed.
Step 5: The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019 will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and Result.
Step 6: Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala Result 2019 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2019 for future reference
All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 on this page. Students can also check their DHSE Kerala result 2019 or DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 via SMS
KERALA DHSE RESULTS 2019 - CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA12
REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
