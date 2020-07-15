Kerala +2 HSE Result 2020 Declared LIVE Updates: 85.13% Clear DHSE Plus Two Exams; Visit keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 Declared | Kerala +2 Result 2020 has been released on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2020 on the Saphalam App or by using SMS service.
Event Highlights
In case, you do not wish to be caught in between the traffic at the time of announcement, students are advised to try and login through alternative websites to get their Class 12 board results faster. Some of the authentic websites are dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in.
Kerala +2 Result 2020 Declared | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala has announced the Kerala plus two result 2020. This year, over 4.42 lakh students appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam 2020. Students can check their results by visiting the official website at keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.
Kerala +2 Result 2020: Last Year's Performance | In the year 2019, a total of 3,11,375 students had sat for the Kerala Board Class 12 examination and obtained a total pass percentage of 84.33 per cent. Out of the total students, 14,244 students secured an all A+. 183 students out of these secured full marks.
Kerala +2 Result 2020: DHSE Kerala Board 12th Results to be Declared Today at 2pm; Check via SMS
Kerala +2 Result 2020: The Kerala Board will announce the Plus Two Results for the academic session 2019-20 today at keralaresults.nic.in. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala…
Kerala +2 Result 2020: Check Result via Saphalam App | To facilitate the checking of the state board results, the Kerala government has also introduced the board’s official Saphalam app. Students can download the app of Kerala Education Department via Google Play Store. The result of Kerala Plus Two examination can also be checked on iExams, the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department.
Kerala +2 Result 2020: How to Check Online | The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Board Results will also be announced on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in. However, if students face any delay on the website due to the increased traffic, they can also check the Kerala Plus Two results on sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
How to check Kerala +2 Results 2020: List of websites
Kerala +2 Result 2020: Follow these steps to find out your Class 12 results:
1. Go to the official site of Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education or directly click at keralaresults.nic.in
2. Select the tab that reads Class 12 or Plus Two results 2020
3. Log in by entering your exam details such as roll number
4. A new webpage will open with the marks that you received against the respective subjects
5. Download the online marksheet for safekeeping
6. Students can get their hands on the hard copy of the mark sheets once their schools reopen with the improving condition of the COVID-19 situation.
While some of the exams had to be postponed due to the lockdown imposed across the nation, these pending exams were conducted by the state board from May 26 to 29. Every precaution was taken to keep the students and teachers safe from infection.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Husband and Sister are Secret Keepers of Her 'Weird Talents'
- Rajeev Sen Shares Screen Shot from Video Chat with Charu Asopa, Have They Reconciled?
- 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Stars Appear On-Screen Wearing Face Mask and Shield, Amuse Internet
- Former Bangladesh Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza Recovers from COVID-19
- OnePlus Nord Design and Colours Revealed in Exclusive Interview With Co-Founder Carl Pei