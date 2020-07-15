Kerala +2 HSE Result 2020 Declared LIVE Updates: 85.13% Clear DHSE Plus Two Exams; Visit keralaresults.nic.in

(Image: News18.com)



Kerala +2 Result 2020: Follow these steps to find out your Class 12 results:



1. Go to the official site of Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education or directly click at keralaresults.nic.in



2. Select the tab that reads Class 12 or Plus Two results 2020



3. Log in by entering your exam details such as roll number



4. A new webpage will open with the marks that you received against the respective subjects



5. Download the online marksheet for safekeeping



6. Students can get their hands on the hard copy of the mark sheets once their schools reopen with the improving condition of the COVID-19 situation.



While some of the exams had to be postponed due to the lockdown imposed across the nation, these pending exams were conducted by the state board from May 26 to 29. Every precaution was taken to keep the students and teachers safe from infection.