 Kerala +2 HSE Result 2020 Declared LIVE Updates: 85.13% Clear DHSE Plus Two Exams; Visit keralaresults.nic.in - News18

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Kerala +2 HSE Result 2020 Declared LIVE Updates: 85.13% Clear DHSE Plus Two Exams; Visit keralaresults.nic.in

News18.com | July 15, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Kerala +2 Result 2020 Live Updates | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the Class 12 board exam results. The Kerala +2 result 2020 was scheduled to be announced by the Kerala Board today (July 15) at 2pm. The plus two Kerala board results have been declared by the state education minister, C Raveendranath, via a virtual press conference. Students, who appeared for the DHSE exams 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website at keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

In case, you do not wish to be caught in between the traffic at the time of announcement, students are advised to try and login through alternative websites to get their Class 12 board results faster. Some of the authentic websites are dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in.
Read More
Jul 15, 2020 2:44 pm (IST)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 Declared | Kerala +2 Result 2020 has been released on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2020 on the Saphalam App or by using SMS service.

Jul 15, 2020 2:31 pm (IST)

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 Announced | A total of 3,75,655 students had appeared in Kerala +2 Results 2020. Of these, 3,19,782 students have successfully passed the exams. 

Jul 15, 2020 2:25 pm (IST)

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Ernakulam Emerges as Best Performing District | This year, Ernakulam has emerged as best performing district in Kerala +2 Results. While, the lowest percentage was recorded at Kasaragod district, which is 76.68 per cent. 

Jul 15, 2020 2:20 pm (IST)

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Stream-wise Pass Percentage | Here's a list of stream-wise pass percentage of various streams of Kerala +2 Result 2020 — 

Humanities - 77.76 per cent
Commerce - 84.52 per cent 
Technical - 87.94% per cent
Arts - 98.75% per cent

Jul 15, 2020 2:14 pm (IST)

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: 85.13% Students Pass | This year, overall pass percentage of DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam 2020 or Kerala +2 Result 2020 is 85.13 per cent.

Jul 15, 2020 2:08 pm (IST)

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 Announced | Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath today announced the Kerala +2 Result 2020 through a press conference.

Jul 15, 2020 2:04 pm (IST)

Kerala +2 Result 2020 Declared | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala has announced the Kerala plus two result 2020. This year, over 4.42 lakh students appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam 2020. Students can check their results by visiting the official website at keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Jul 15, 2020 1:55 pm (IST)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 to be Out Shortly | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala will announce the Kerala plus two result 2020 in next few minutes. This year, over 4.42 lakh students have appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam 2020. 

Jul 15, 2020 1:51 pm (IST)

Kerala +2 Result 2020: Last Year's Performance | In the year 2019, a total of 3,11,375 students had sat for the Kerala Board Class 12 examination and obtained a total pass percentage of 84.33 per cent. Out of the total students, 14,244 students secured an all A+. 183 students out of these secured full marks.

Jul 15, 2020 1:48 pm (IST)

Kerala +2 Result 2020: DHSE Kerala Board 12th Results to be Declared Today at 2pm; Check via SMS

Kerala +2 Result 2020: The Kerala Board will announce the Plus Two Results for the academic session 2019-20 today at keralaresults.nic.in. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala…

Jul 15, 2020 1:46 pm (IST)

Kerala +2 Result 2020: Check Result via Saphalam App | To facilitate the checking of the state board results, the Kerala government has also introduced the board’s official Saphalam app. Students can download the app of Kerala Education Department via Google Play Store. The result of Kerala Plus Two examination can also be checked on iExams, the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department.

Jul 15, 2020 1:42 pm (IST)

Kerala +2 Result 2020: How to Check Online | The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Board Results will also be announced on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in. However, if students face any delay on the website due to the increased traffic, they can also check the Kerala Plus Two results on sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Jul 15, 2020 1:39 pm (IST)

Kerala +2 Result 2020: How to Check Result via SMS | Students can check their DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 through SMS service to avoid the delay due to the traffic on the official website. 

To get the result, type KERALA12 (REGISTRATION NUMBER) on a blank message and send it to 56263

Jul 15, 2020 1:37 pm (IST)
br /> DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Where to Check | Kerala +2 Result 2020 will be released on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2020 on the Saphalam App or by using SMS service.

Jul 15, 2020 1:35 pm (IST)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 to be Out Soon | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala will announce the Kerala plus two result 2020 today. This year, over 4.42 lakh students have appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam 2020.

Kerala +2 HSE Result 2020 Declared LIVE Updates: 85.13% Clear DHSE Plus Two Exams; Visit keralaresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)

How to check Kerala +2 Results 2020: List of websites

Kerala +2 Result 2020: Follow these steps to find out your Class 12 results:

1. Go to the official site of Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education or directly click at keralaresults.nic.in

2. Select the tab that reads Class 12 or Plus Two results 2020

3. Log in by entering your exam details such as roll number

4. A new webpage will open with the marks that you received against the respective subjects

5. Download the online marksheet for safekeeping

6. Students can get their hands on the hard copy of the mark sheets once their schools reopen with the improving condition of the COVID-19 situation.

While some of the exams had to be postponed due to the lockdown imposed across the nation, these pending exams were conducted by the state board from May 26 to 29. Every precaution was taken to keep the students and teachers safe from infection.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading