Kerala: 9 VCs Can Continue Till Chancellor Takes Final Decision, HC’s Big Verdict on Governor-State Tussle

After Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sought their resignations, the Kerala High Court on Monday held that Vice-Chancellors of nine universities can hold on to their posts until Chancellor issues a final order following show-cause notices to them.

The high court also said that they can continue this in full compliance of law till a final order is issued. The court was hearing petitions challenging governor’s order issued on Sunday evening.

Earlier today, Khan also issued notices to Vice-Chancellors after they refused to send their resignation letters to him before 11.30 AM as per his directive on Sunday.

Khan, who is also the chancellor of the nine universities in the state, disclosed this himself. “Now, they have refused to resign. Now formal notices have been issued”, Khan told a press conference here, PTI reported.

Khan also rejected the allegations of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the VCs have been denied natural justice. “I only suggested an honourable way out. I have not sacked them”, the Governor said in a lengthy press conference convened to give reply to the Chief Minister’s allegations against him.

The chief minister had accused Khan of having an intention to destroy the universities in the state, and that he was acting as the spearhead of the Sangh parivar.

This is the latest in the tussle between the Governer and the state government.

This comes amid a recent Supreme Court order quashed appointment of the vice chancellor (VCs) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to UGC regulation. After this Khan asked for the VCs to resign.

“Upholding the verdict of Hon’ble SupremeCourt dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021), Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala to tender resignation: PRO,KeralaRajBhavan,” the tweet, accompanied by a list of the varsities, said.

The Raj Bhavan said Khan also directed that the resignations reach him by 11.30 am on Monday.

