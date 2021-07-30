Kerala: Active Covid Cases Jumped By Over 50% in July; Nearly Doubled in Palakkad, Kottayam

Amid the fear of a fresh Covid-19 wave in the country, the active caseload in Kerala has increased by more than 50 per cent in July, while that in Palakkad and Kottayam districts has jumped by nearly double, official data shows.

The state had 1.02 lakh active cases on July 1 that jumped to 1.55 lakh on July 30, as per Union health ministry data.

Kerala health department data analysed by CNN-News18 shows that the active caseload in Palakkad and Kottayam nearly doubled this month. On July 1, Palakkad had 5,164 active cases and by July 29, this increased to more than 10,000. The active cases in Kottayam jumped from 4,007 to 7,652 during the same period.

In July, at least six districts reported more than a 50 per cent increase in active cases, including Palakkad and Kottayam. Kozhikode and Malapurram have reported more than an 80 per cent jump while Kannur reported a 70 per cent increase in the active caseload. Ernakulam saw an increase of more than 63 per cent between July 1 and 29.

At least nine out of 14 districts reported more than 1,000 cases as per the July 29 bulletin, with Malappuram reporting the highest cases and also having the highest active cases in the state. The districts that reported more than 1,000 cases on July 29 were: Malappuram (3,679); Thrissur (2,752); Kozhikode (2,619); Ernakulam (2,359); Palakkad (2,034); Kollam (1,517); Kannur (1,275); Thiruvananthapuram (1,222); and Kottayam (1,000).

Kerala has been reporting a rise in daily cases that is directly impacting India’s numbers. In the last three days, Kerala has contributed to more than 50 per cent of India’s daily cases, Union Health Ministry data shows. Kerala’s contribution in India’s active caseload is 38 per cent. On Friday morning, India’s active caseload was 4.05 lakh, as the country reported 44,230 fresh cases.

The Covid-19 death toll in Kerala has also increased during this period, with little more than 100 deaths reported each day on an average. The coronavirus toll of the state was 13,359 on July 1, which increased to 16,585 on July 29 – 3,226 deaths during the month.

