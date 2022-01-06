Kerala Activist Bindu Ammini, Who Entered Sabarimala, Attacked in Kozhikode; Police Register Case

Kerala activist Bindu Ammini was attacked by an unidentified man at Kozhikode beach on Wednesday, police said. Bindu has alleged that she was attacked by the unidentified person when she reached Kozhikode north beach in connection with a court case, they said.

Visuals aired by TV channels showed Ammini being attacked by the unidentified person. The activist alleged that she was attacked without any provocation. Kozhikode city police said an investigation has been launched into the incident on the basis of her complaint.

Ammini was in news for visiting the Sabarimala temple in 2019 following a Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to pray at the hill shrine.

The Vellayi police said that they have registered a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (punishment for insulting the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said that they are investigating the case will book the accused soon.

(With PTI inputs)

