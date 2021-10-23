Kerala Adds Backlog of 563 Deaths Taking State Covid Fatality to 27,765

Registering a hike in the Covid death toll, the state of Kerala on Saturday added a backlog of 563 deaths taking the number of covid fatalities in India for today to 666.

Kerala recorded 9,361 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, informed the health department in a press release. In addition to this, 292 deaths till June 14, which had not been confirmed due to the lack of enough records, have been included. With these total deaths have climbed to 27,765.

Earlier, the Kerala government had notified that it will soon add a backlog of around 7,000 Covid-19 deaths, or old fatalities that had previously gone unreported or misreported, to its toll.

The announcement made by state health minister Veena George was intended to result in a massive spike in the state’s Covid-19 death toll. She had said the uncounted deaths occurred before hospitals started uploading data of such fatalities online before June this year. The announcement was made following the opposition’s allegations that there were deliberate attempts to underplay the death rate to keep the state’s mortality rate low.

“There was no deliberate attempt to exclude deaths of so many from the tally. We have been following ICMR guidelines regarding Covid-19 deaths, but due to some technical glitches, these deaths were left out. We will revise the list again,” the minister had replied dismissing the charges leveled against the state.

As many as 80,393 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The local bodies have been categorized on the basis of the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR). WIPR is above 10 in 211 wards of 158 local self-government bodies. 2,81,286 people are currently under observation in the state. Out of this, 2,72,412 people are under home/institutional quarantine and 8,874 people are in hospitals.

