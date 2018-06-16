English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala ADGP Removed as Battalion Head After Daughter's 'Assault' on Driver
The move was initiated after Kumar’s daughter “assaulted and abused” their driver for failing to get the car on time while she had gone for a morning walk to Museum grounds in the city.
Kerala Police driver Abdul Kareem Gavaskar undergoing treatment at a local hospital. (TV grab)
Thiruvananthapuram: Additional director general of police (ADGP) Sudesh Kumar has been removed as the head of armed police battalion for allegedly mistreating his junior colleagues and misusing official vehicle. The officer is yet to be assigned a new post.
The move was initiated after Kumar’s daughter “assaulted and abused” their driver for failing to get the car on time while she had gone for a morning walk to Museum grounds in the city.
Following the incident, driver Abdul Kareem Gavaskar registered an FIR against ADGP’s daughter under sections 294 b (for hurling abuse), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by any weapon) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC.
The matter escalated later when the woman registered a counter complaint against the driver for allegedly abusing her and outraging her modesty, following which the Chief Minister’s Office directed the city crime branch to inquire the matter.
Gavaskar's wife had met Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and said that the case against her husband was false. The CM assured her that stern action would be taken against the accused. “No officer is above law and strict action will be taken,” he said.
The incident occurred on Wednesday when Gavaskar had chauffeured the senior IPS officer’s daughter for the morning walk. While returning, he got late to get the car from the parking area which infuriated the woman who hurled abuses at the driver and allegedly hit him on his neck.
The driver claimed that he was not the only one being ill-treated at the officer’s house. “The junior colleagues are made to do household chores and are treated badly, but they dared not to speak in fear of being abused and attacked like I have been,” he said.
DGP Loknath Behera said that proper and effective inquiry will be conducted in both the cases.
The incident has brought to light the issue of junior staff, deployed for personal service for officers, being mistreated by higher-ups and their family members.
Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
