Kerala ADGP's Daughter ‘Assaults’ Driver, CMO Orders Probe

A driver working for a senior IPS officer’s daughter was allegedly assaulted and abused by her after he failed to get the car on time while she had gone for a morning walk to Museum grounds in the city.On the other hand, the senior police officer’s daughter has alleged that the driver abused her. The Museum Police has registered two cases in this regard, while Chief Minister’s Office has directed the city crime branch to inquire the matter.The incident occurred on Wednesday when he had chauffeured the daughter of additional director general of police (ADGP) for a morning walk at the ground.On return, when there was a delay in getting the car from the parking area, the IPS officer’s daughter started hurling abuses at driver Gavaskar.He alleged that the ADGP'S daughter hit him on his neck with her mobile phone, following which he filed a complaint under sections 294 b (for hurling abuse) , 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by any weapon) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC.There are allegations that at the ADGP’S residence other staff also faced similar issues. They are made to do household chores and are treated badly, Gavaskar claimed.“Other police personnel who worked there also have the same experience, but they will not react. If they respond, they will have the same experience as me. Now see there is another complaint registered against me. Since we are in the force, no one responds,” he said.Meanwhile, the ADGP’s daughter, in her complaint, said that the driver abused her. Based on her complaint police have registered a case against Gavaskar under section 294 b (for hurling abuse) and 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the IPC.Gavaskar said that he will fight for justice. “I should get justice. I am ready to go to the court also. I did not do anything wrong. There is a camera on that road; if we take the CCTV visuals, we can see what happened.”