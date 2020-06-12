After Sabarimala, Kerala's Guruvayoor Temple to be Shut for Devotees as Covid-19 Fears Grow

A day after Sabarimala temple decided to cancel the earlier decision to open its door to devotees, on Friday Guruvayoor Sree Krishna temple decided to close down starting from Saturday.

The famed Guruvayoor temple had opened for devotees on Tuesday by hugely restricting the numbers while entry was only through advance booking, but with Thrissur district, where the temple is located, seeing a spike in Covid positive cases the temple administration decided to close the temple for devotees after it closes for the day.

State Devasom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said the decision of the Guruvayoor administration was in the best interest as Covid-19 cases registered a spike. However, all the daily rituals of the temple will take place but with no devotees.

"The marriages that have been booked for Saturday will take place but all other booked marriages will not happen. They were concerned about the increase in positive cases in the district," said Surendran.

Thrissur district currently has the third highest number of positive cases - 150 - and over 21000 people are under observation at homes, Covid care centres and hospitals.

Incidentally when it opened for devotees on Tuesday, it was a new experience for them as they were subjected to thermal screening, washing of hands, wearing a mask, standing in a queue observing the social distancing norms. They were asked to register their names before they could enter the temple.