Kerala Agriculture Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19, Third State Minister to be Infected

Kerala State Agriculture Minister V. S Sunil Kumar on Wednesday became the third Minister to test positive for Covid-19.

Kumar has been a very proactive minister leading the Covid activities in Ernakulam district and has been shuttling between the state capital and Ernakulam, since April.

Kumar thus became the third Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet to test Covid positive.

State Finance Minister Thomas Issac was the first one, and was followed by state Industries Minister E. P.Jayarajan. Both have by now recovered and returned to their jobs.

Kumar turning positive comes at a time when Covid cases are spiking in the state by the day. Presently, there are 40,382 active cases, while 1,01,731 people have been cured.