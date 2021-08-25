Kerala Akshaya AK-512 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for August 25

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be announcing the result of Akshaya AK-512 Lottery today, August 25 from 3 pm. A ticket worth Rs 40 can help you win upto Rs 70 lakh. It’s not too late. You can still try your luck by purchasing ticket for the weekly Wednesday lottery. Check out this space for live updates of the result from 3 pm.

The guessing numbers of August 25 Kerala Akshaya AK-512 Lottery are:

1085 1058 1805 1850

1508 1580 0185 0158

0815 0851 0518 0581

8105 8150 8015 8051

8510 8501 5108 5180

5018 5081 5810 5801

If luck is on your side and you are able to bag a spot in the winning list of Kerala Akshaya AK-512 Lottery, here are the prizes you might win. The individual/ individuals who will bag the first spot in today’s lucky draw will take home a whopping prize of Rs. 70 lakh. Another prize of Rs. 35 lakh is awarded to the winner of the second spot.

While the person who comes third in the list is given Rs. 5 lakh. The prizes don’t end here, ticket holders who come fourth and fifth in the Kerala Akshaya AK-512 Lottery win Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively. The sixth and seventh position winners are entitled to cash prizes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1000. For the winners of the last two spots, that is seventh and eighth, Rs. 500 and Rs. 100 are awarded. Along with these, a consolation prize of Rs 1,00,000 is also given to one lucky winner.

If you have put your luck to test today in Kerala Akshaya AK-512 lucky draw, here are the steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery or click the link at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the Kerala state lottery website, the Kerala lottery result link will flash on your screen.

Step 3: Click on the Kerala Akshaya AK-512 Lottery result link

Step 4: The result page displaying winning lottery tickets will reflect on your screen

You are also advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you are one of the winners, ensure to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of the results being announced. Any mutilated, morphed, damaged ticket will not be taken by the lottery office, therefore the winning prize will also be not awarded.

