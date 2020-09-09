Kerala Akshaya AK-430 Lottery Results Expected Shortly at keralalotteries.com

The Kerala State lottery department will shortly declare the results for Akshaya AK-430 lottery. Those who have purchased the tickets for Kerala Akshaya AK-430 lottery will be able to check results on the official website of the Kerala State lottery department at keralalotteries.com.

The first prize of Kerala Akshaya AK-430 lottery is Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third prizes are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh.

The consolation prize fetches Rs 8,000 and the fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000.

How to check Kerala Akshaya AK-430 lottery

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala State lottery department

Step 2: Go to results and click on the link for Akshaya AK-430 lottery

Step 3: Result will display on screen

Step 4: Check your ticket number on the result

A single ticket of Akshaya lottery costs Rs 40, while the whole book comes at prize of Rs 750.

Those who have won the prizes should note that if the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, it can be claimed for any lottery shop in the state. On the other hand, if the reward is of more than Rs 5,000, then winners will have to furnish their ticket and a valid ID proof at a bank or government lottery office to receive the prize money.

The winners will have to claim their prize within 30 days of declaration of results.

On Tuesday, the lottery department announced the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-226 lottery. The first prize of Rs 75 lakh was bagged by ticket number SY-184508.