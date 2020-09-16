Kerala Akshaya AK-463 Lottery Results to be Announced Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala state lottery department will be announcing the results of Akshaya AK-463 lottery today. Those who have bought the tickets of Kerala Akshaya AK-463 lottery will be able to check results at keralalotteryresult.net or keralalotteries.com.

The first prize of Kerala Akshaya AK-463 lottery fetches Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third prizes are worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize gets Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala Akshaya AK-463 lottery results

Step 1: On Google enter the url keralalotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section

Step 3: Look for Akshaya AK-463 lottery

Step 4: Click on the link for the result and the PDF will download

Step 5: Check your ticket number

Those who will win will have to claim their winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. Apart from the big cash prizes, there are prizes of smaller amounts. For example, the fourth, fifth and sixth prizes are worth Rs 5000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000.

If the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, it can be received from any lottery shop in the state by just furnishing the ticket. In case the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, then winners will have to claim it from a bank or government lottery office by giving the ticket and a valid ID proof (photocopy).

The Kerala lottery department on September 14 declared the results of Win-Win Lottery W-581. The first prize of the lottery was won by ticket number WP-587420 Rs 75 lakh, while ticket number WU-467820 won the second prize of Rs 5 lakh. The third prize of Rs 1 lakh went to ticket numbers WN-401502, WO-596398, WP-110482, WR-597597, WS-228618, WT-187408, WU-458907, WV-575343, WW-145723, WX-289204, WY-685212 and WZ-463904.

A single ticket of the Kerala lottery costs Rs 40 and the complete book can be bought a price of Rs 750. The lottery department organises Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami weekly lotteries. It also holds draws for four festival bumper lotteries.