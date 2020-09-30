Kerala Akshaya AK-465 Lottery Results Declared; Check Who Wins First Prize of Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala Akshaya AK-465 lottery results have been announced. Those who purchased the ticket of Kerala Akshaya AK-465 lottery can check results at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize of Rs 70 lakh has been bagged by the ticket number AL-846510, while the second prize of Rs 5 lakh has gone to AK-284932. The third prize which is worth Rs 1 lakh has been won by ticket numbers: AA-708644, AB-103264, AC-449887, AD-534589, AE-108029, AF-731835, AG-750398, AH-817927, AJ-377953, AK-372790, AL-815414 and AM-273721.

The ticket numbers which have got the consolation prize of Rs 8,000 are AA 846510, AB 846510, AC 846510, AD 846510, AE 846510, AF 846510, AG 846510, AH 846510, AJ 846510, AK 846510 and AM 846510.

How to check Akshaya AK-465 lottery results -

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link for Akshaya AK-465 lottery results

Step 3: Result will appear

Step 4: Keep your ticket in handy to check if your ticket number is there in the result

Those who have won any prize should note that they will have to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the results. Apart from big prizes, there are prizes of small amounts as well.

Winners of the fourth prize of Akshaya AK-465 lottery get Rs 5,000, while those who have bagged fifth and sixth prize receive Rs 2,000 and Rs 1000. The seventh and eighth prizes fetch Rs 500 and Rs 100.

If the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, people can receive the prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. On the other hand, if the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, then winners will have to go to a bank or government lottery office. There they will have to surrender the ticket and provide a valid ID proof.

The officials concerned for carrying out the verification process will ensure that the right person is claiming the amount. After the completion of the verification process, price money will be disbursed.