Kerala Akshaya AK-467 Lottery Results to be Declared Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department is going to announce Kerala Akshaya AK-467 lottery results today. Those who have purchased Kerala Akshaya AK-467 lottery tickets will be able to check the results at keralalotteryresult.net.

Winner of the first prize of Kerala Akshaya AK-467 lottery will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prizes of Kerala Akshaya AK-467 lottery are worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. Those who win fourth and fifth prizes will get Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

A single ticket of Kerala Akshaya AK-467 lottery comes at a cost of Rs 40, while the whole book can be bought at Rs 750.

How to check Kerala Akshaya AK-467 lottery

Step 1: On Google, enter the url keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link for Akshaya AK-467 lottery

Step 3: Keep your ticket handy to match with numbers given in the result

If the ticket number matches with one of the numbers mentioned in the result, then one should confirm which prize one has won. If the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, then the money can be received from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, then it can only be claimed by visiting a bank or government lottery office.

At the bank or government lottery office, one will have to surrender one’s ticket and furnish a valid ID proof. Officials authorised for verification will vet the documents to confirm that the claimant is an authentic person. The prize money is disbursed after verification.

Besides this, if the winning amount falls in the tax bracket, then money will be given after reduction of tax. If it does not come in the tax slab, then exact amount will be disbursed.

The Kerala Lottery Department holds draws for various weekly lotteries, which include Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi and Karunya, among others.