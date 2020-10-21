Kerala Akshaya AK-468 Lottery Results to be Declared Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala Akshaya AK-468 lottery results will be announced today. Kerala lottery Akshaya AK-468 results can be checked at keralalotteries.net. The Kerala Lottery Department holds draws for various weekly lotteries including Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi and Karunya, among others.

Winner of the first prize of Kerala Akshaya AK-468 lottery will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prizes of Kerala lottery Akshaya AK-468 are worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. The fourth and fifth prizes fetch Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000. Winners of the consolation prize receive Rs Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala Akshaya AK-468 lottery results

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link for Akshaya AK-468 lottery

Step 3: Kerala Akshaya AK-468 lottery results will appear on screen

Step 4: Check results to know if your ticket number is there on the result

Those who win will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The procedure of claiming the prize money depends on its value. If the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, then it can be received from any lottery shop in Kerala by just surrendering the ticket.

On the other hand, if the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, then winners will have to visit a bank or government lottery office to get the amount. At the bank or lottery office, they will have to furnish their ticket and a valid ID proof for verification process, which is done to ensure that the money is disbursed to genuine claimants.

The winning amount will be provided after the completion of the verification process. Besides, it will be disbursed after deduction of taxes if it falls in the tax bracket. If it does not come in the tax slab, the exact amount will be given.

Those who want to try their luck can purchase a ticket of Akshaya lottery by paying Rs 40. The whole book of lottery can be bought at Rs 750.