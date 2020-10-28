Kerala Akshaya AK-469 Lottery Results to be Declared Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala Akshaya AK-469 lottery results will be announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Those who have bought tickets of Kerala Akshaya AK-469 lottery will be able to check Kerala lottery result Akshaya AK-469 at keralalotteries.net.

The first prize of Kerala Akshaya AK-469 lottery is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third prizes fetch Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. Winners of fourth, fifth and sixth prizes will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala Akshaya AK-469 lottery results

Step 1: On Google, enter the url keralalotteries.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Akshaya Lottery Result AK-469

Step 3: Result will appear on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number has won any prize or not

In case your ticket number features in the result, confirm which prize you have won. Winners are required to claim the prize money within 30 days of the announcement of the result.

Those who win the prize of less than Rs 5,000 can receive the winning amount from any lottery shop in Kerala by furnishing the lottery ticket. However, if the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, in that case a claimant is required to visit a bank or government lottery office. There, he will have to provide his ticket and a valid ID proof for verification of his identity.

Once it is confirmed that the genuine person is claiming the money, it is disbursed to him. The amount is given after the deduction of tax, if it falls in the tax bracket. If the amount is out of the ambit of tax, exact amount is disbursed.

A single ticket of Kerala lottery can be bought at Rs 40, while the whole book can be purchased by paying Rs 750. People can try their luck by buying tickets of various weekly lotteries, including Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi and Karunya.