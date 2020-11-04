Kerala Akshaya AK-470 Lottery Results to be Declared Today at keralalotteries.net

Kerala Akshaya AK-470 lottery results will be announced today by the Kerala State lottery department. Those who have bought the tickets of Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-470 will be able to check Kerala Akshaya AK-470 lottery results at keralalotteries.net.

The first prize of Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-470 is worth Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prizes will fetch Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. Winners of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prizes are worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000.

How to check Kerala Akshaya AK-470 lottery results -

Step 1: Visit at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the link for Akshaya Lottery Result AK-470

Step 3: Result will appear on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number matches with any of the numbers given in the result

If a person’s ticket number is mentioned in the Akshaya Lottery Result AK-470 list, then he/she should claim the prize within 30 days of the declaration of the result. Winners can claim the prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala, if the amount is less than Rs 5,000. On the other hand, if the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, then they will have to go to a bank or a government lottery office to receive the money.

At the bank or government lottery office, they will have to surrender their lottery ticket and provide a valid ID proof for identity verification. The process of identity verification is carried out to make sure that only genuine winners receive the prize money and no fraud takes place.

The prize money will be disbursed after tax deduction, if it comes in the tax bracket. In case the winning amount does not fall in the tax slab, then the exact amount will be provided.

The Kerala lottery department holds draws for various weekly lotteries, including Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi and Karunya. Those who want to try their luck can purchase a single ticket of Kerala lottery by paying Rs 40. The whole ticket book can be bought at Rs 750.