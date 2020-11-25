Kerala Akshaya AK-473 Lottery to be Declared at 3pm Today at keralalotteries.net; Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of Kerala Akshaya AK-473 lottery on Wednesday at 3 pm at keralalotteries.net — the official website for checking results of Kerala lotteries.

Those who have purchased the ticket for Kerala Akshaya AK-473 lottery can take the following steps to check the result:

-- Visit the website https://www.keralalotteries.net/ at 3 pm

-- On the homepage, look for the option ‘Kerala Lottery 25-11-2020 AKSHAYA Lottery Result AK-473.’ Click on it

--The page of the Kerala Akshaya AK-473 lottery results will open

-- Check if the winning ticket number matches the one with your ticket. If it happens then you are the winner of the lottery

It is recommended that the prize winners verify the number with the results published in Kerala Government Gazette. In order to claim the prize, the winner must present their ticket before the lottery office. The validity of this lottery ticket will be for 30 days after the declaration of the results. The winner is required to claim the prize within that period.

The state office will verify the number and authenticity of the lottery ticket along with the identity proof submitted by the ticket holder.

The winning amount will be given to the ticket holder only after the verification process is done. If applicable, there will be tax deductions on the winning amount.

The prize amount for Kerala Akshaya AK-473 lottery for November 25 are as follows:

First prize: Rs 70 lakhs

Second prize: Rs 5 lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh prize: Rs 500

Eighth prize: Rs 100

Apart from these eight prizes, there will also be a consolation price of Rs 8,000 for the Kerala Akshaya AK-473 lottery.

There are seven weekly and six bumper lotteries rolled out by the Kerala State Lottery department. The names of the lotteries are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.