Kerala Akshaya AK-475 Lottery Results Declared; Click to Know How to Check Results

Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery results have been declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Those who bought Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery tickets can check the results at keralalotteryresult.net. Kerala lottery tickets can be purchased from any lottery shop in the state.

The first prize of the Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third prizes fetch Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. Winners of fourth, fifth and sixth prizes will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000. The consolation prize of the Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery is of Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery results

Step 1: On Google, enter keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link of Akshaya lottery result AK-475

Step 3: Result will appear on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number features in the result

A single ticket of the Kerala lottery costs Rs 40, while the whole book is priced at Rs 750. Winners have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, it can be received from any lottery shop in the state. In case the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, it can be claimed by visiting the Kerala State Lottery Department office.

The winning amount of up to Rs 1 lakh can be received from district lottery offices, while the prize money between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20 lakh can be claimed from the office of deputy director of the lottery department. If the amount is more than Rs 20 lakh, then winners will get it from the office of the director of the lottery department.

The Kerala State Lottery Department holds draws for various weekly lotteries on alternate days of the week.