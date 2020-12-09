Kerala Akshaya AK-475 Lottery Results to be Declared Today; First Prize is Worth Rs 70 lakhs

The results of Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery will be declared on Wednesday, December 9 at 3 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery ticket holders can check the results on the website https://www.keralalotteries.net/.

If you are a ticket holder who has purchased ticket for Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery, then you can take the following steps to check the result:

• Visit the website https://www.keralalotteries.net/

• Look for the option Kerala Lottery 09-12-2020 AKSHAYA Lottery Result AK-475 on the homepage. Click on it

• The page with the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery results will open

• You have to check if you have the winning ticket number. If the two numbers match, then you are the lucky winner

After you check the Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery results on the website, you should also check the results published in Kerala Government Gazette in order to confirm if you are the winner.

Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery winner should present the winning ticket at the lottery office in order to claim the prize. All the winners need to claim the prize within 30 days after the declaration of the results.

For getting the prize, there will be a verification process conducted by the state lottery office. Along with the lottery ticket, an ID proof also needs to be submitted by the winning ticket holder.

Ticket holders will receive the winning amount once the verification process is done. There will also be tax deductions if it would be applicable on the winning amount.

The prize amount for Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery for December 9 are as follows:

• First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

• Second Prize- Rs 5 lakh

• Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

• Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

• Fifth Prize- Rs 2,000

• Sixth Prize - Rs 1,000

• Seventh Prize- Rs 500

• Eighth Prize- Rs 100

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given for the Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery.

There are seven weekly and six bumper lotteries rolled out by the Kerala State Lottery department. The names of the lotteries are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.