Kerala Akshaya AK-476 Lottery to be Declared Today; First Prize to Get Rs 70 Lakh

The first ever lottery department of the country, Kerala Lottery Department, will be declaring the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-476 lottery today. On December 16 at 3 pm, the Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results for Akshaya AK-476. Ticket holders can check the results on the website at keralalotteries.net.

The ticket holders of the Kerala Akshaya AK-476 lottery can take the following steps to check the results of this lottery today:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.keralalotteries.net/

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, find the option ‘Kerala Lottery 16-12-2020 AKSHAYA Lottery Result AK-476’. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open with the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-476 lottery

Step 4: Check if the winning ticket number matches with the number on your ticket. You will become the winner of Kerala Akshaya AK-476 lottery if the numbers match

It is also suggested that the winners should check the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-476 lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

In order to claim the prize, the lottery winner should present the winning ticket of the Kerala Akshaya AK-476 lottery at the lottery office. The winners of the Kerala Akshaya AK-476 lottery should claim their prize within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

The winners also need to submit valid ID proof to the state lottery office along with the winning ticket. Thereafter, the state lottery department will conduct a verification process. Once the identity and ticket of the person is verified, the Kerala state lottery department will hand over them the winning amount.

However, if applicable, there will also be tax deductions on the winning amount.

Let us take a look at the prize money for the Kerala Akshaya AK-476 lottery:

· First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

· Second Prize- Rs 5 lakh

· Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

· Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

· Fifth Prize- Rs 2,000

· Sixth Prize - Rs 1,000

· Seventh Prize- Rs 500

· Eighth Prize- Rs 100

Apart from these eight prizes, there will also be a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The Kerala State Lottery department brings out six bumper and seven weekly lotteries. The names of the lotteries are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.