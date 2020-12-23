Kerala Akshaya AK-477 Lottery Results to be Declared at 3 pm; Check keralalotteryresult.net

Kerala Akshaya AK-477 lottery results will be announced today at 3 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-477 lottery will be available at keralalotteryresult.net.

A single ticket of the Kerala lottery costs Rs 40, while people can also purchase the whole lottery ticket book at Rs 750. Those who want to try their luck can buy the Kerala lottery tickets from any lottery shop in the state.

The first prize of the Kerala Akshaya AK-477 lottery is worth Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners will take home Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. The fourth and fifth prizes of the lottery fetch Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000. The consolation prize of the Kerala Akshaya AK-477 lottery is fixed at Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala Akshaya AK-477 lottery results

Step 1: Open Google and in the search box, enter keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Look for Akshaya AK-477 lottery link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link. Following which, you will be directed to a new page

Step 4: You will be able to see ticket numbers of winners below the prize money

Step 5: Check if your ticket has won any prize

In case your ticket number has got any prize, you will have to claim the money within 30 days of declaration of results. The prize money up to Rs 5,000 can be received from any lottery shop in the state. For that, winners will have to just surrender their ticket at the lottery shop.

In case the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, then winners will be required to visit the office of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

The lottery department holds draw for a weekly lottery daily. On Tuesday, it declared the result for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-241 lottery. The first prize of Rs 75 lakh went to ticket number SA 312075.