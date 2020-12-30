Kerala Akshaya AK 478 Lottery Results Declared at 3pm Today at keralalotteryresult.net
Image for representation.
In case the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, it can be received from any lottery shop in Kerala. On the other hand, if the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, it can be claimed from the office of the lottery department.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: December 30, 2020, 15:39 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The result of Kerala Akshaya AK 478 Lottery were announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department today at 3pm. Kerala Akshaya AK 478 Lottery results are available at keralalotteryresult.net. A single ticket of the Kerala lottery costs Rs 40, while the whole book can be bought by paying Rs 750.
The prizes of Kerala Akshaya AK 478 Lottery are as follows:
- First prize – Rs 75 lakh
- Second prize – Rs 5 lakh
- Third prize – Rs 1 lakh
- Consolation prize – Rs 8,000
- Fourth prize – Rs 5,000
- Fifth prize – Rs 2,000
- Sixth prize – Rs 1,000
- Seventh prize – Rs 500
- Eighth prize – Rs 100
How to check Kerala Akshaya AK 478 Lottery result
Step 1: Open Google and type keralalotteryresult.net in the search box
Step 2: Look for Akshaya AK 478 Lottery link on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the link, following which you will be directed to a new a page
Step 4: Result will appear on screen
Step 5: Check if your ticket number has appeared on the result
The prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the results. In case the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, it can be received from any lottery shop in Kerala. On the other hand, if the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, it can be claimed from the office of the lottery department.
The amount up to Rs 1 lakh can be received from any district lottery office. The prize money between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20 lakh can be obtained from the office of deputy director of the lottery department. The amount more than Rs 20 lakh will be disbursed by the office of the director of the lottery department.
The Kerala State Lottery Department holds draws for a weekly lottery daily. Besides, it carries out four festival bumper draws on Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja or Dussehra.