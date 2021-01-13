Kerala Akshaya AK-480 Lottery: Lucky Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakhs, Check Results at 3 PM

On January 13 at 3 pm, the Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-480 lottery. If you are trying your luck today by purchasing the ticket of the Kerala Akshaya AK-480 lottery, then you can check the results at https://www.keralalotteries.net/.

The prize list of the Kerala Akshaya AK-480 is as follows:

First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

In order to know if you are one among the lucky winners who have won any of the prizes mentioned above, take the following steps:

Step 1:Open the website https://www.keralalotteries.net/ at 3 pm todayStep 2: You will find an option on the homepage which reads ‘Kerala Lottery 13-01-2021 AKSHAYA Lottery Result AK-480'. Click on the sameStep 3: This will open a new page which will have the results of the lotteryStep 4: This is the last step where you should check if the number on your ticket matches the winning ticket number. If it happens, you will become the winner of Kerala Akshaya AK-480 lottery

In order to confirm that you have won Kerala Akshaya AK-480 lottery results, you can also check the results of the published in the Kerala Government Gazette.The winners of the lottery can claim the prize by submitting their winning ticket along with a valid ID proof at the state lottery office within 30 days of the declaration of results.

Winning amount will be given to the ticket holder once the lottery department verifies the identity of the winner. It is possible that there might be a tax deduction on the amount before it is given to the winner.

Not only Akshaya, the Kerala State Lottery department rolls out a total of seven weekly and six bumper lotteries. The names of the weekly lotteries are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.