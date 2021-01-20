Kerala Akshaya AK-481 Lottery Results to be Declared Today, First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 70 Lakh

The weekly results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-481 lottery for Wednesday, January 20 will be declared at 3 PM. The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Kerala Akshaya AK-481 lotteryresult on keralalotteryresult.net. If you have purchased a Kerala Akshaya AK-481 lottery ticket, you can visit the official website and check the result.

Follow the steps below to see if you are on the list of the lucky winners:

Step 1: Visit the official website - keralalotteryresult.net on any browser of your choice,where the results of the Kerala state lotteries are declared

Step 2: On the home page, look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 20.01.2021 Akshaya AK-481’ and click on it

Step 3: A new page displaying the results of Akshaya AK-481 Lottery will appear. It will present a category-wise list of all those who won prizes

Step 4: Match the numbers of your lottery ticket number with the digits mentioned in the list. You are a lucky winner, in case your number matches

Those who have won any prize of the Akshaya AK-481lottery are required to visit the Kerala State Lottery Department office. Winners can claim their prize amount within 30 days of the declaration of results. The winner must submit their ticket at the lottery department’s office along with the name, address and signature on the back of the ticket. It is also mandatory to produce a valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others to the department to claim the prize. The concerned authorities will disburse the prize money after conducting the identification process and the deduction of taxes.

The winner of the first prize will receive a lump sum of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5,00,000, followed by the third prize which is worth Rs 1,00,000.The fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 5,000 and 2,000 respectively.The winners of the sixth, seventh and eighth prize of the Akshaya AK-481 Lottery are entitled to Rs 1,000, 500 and 100 respectively.The consolation of the lottery will fetch Rs 8,000.

There is one lottery for each day of the week announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Currently, the lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries— Win-Win, Dhanasree, Pournami, Akshaya, Karunya Plus (formerly called Pratheeksha), Karunya and Bhagyanidhi. In addition to that, it also rolls out six bumper lotteries.