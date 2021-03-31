​Kerala Akshaya AK 491 Lottery Results to be Released Today at 3pm; Check Prizes, Other Details Here

The Kerala State Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries and also conducts bumper lotteries on special occasions like Onam, Christmas, Dussehra, among others. Tickets for the weekly lotteries can be availed by paying Rs 40 for a single ticket while the bumper lotteries come with a price range of Rs 200 to Rs 300, depending upon the prize amount. On Wednesday, March 31, the results of the Akshaya AK-491 lottery will be released at 3 pm on the official website of the lottery department www.keralalotteryresult.net.

At Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, the draw to determine the winner of the lottery is held. The seven weekly lotteries organised by the Kerala Lottery Department include Pournami, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya.

Ticket holders of the Tuesday Akshaya AK 491 lottery can check the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit www.keralalotteryresult.net through any browser after the declaration of the result at 3 pm

Step 2: Click on ‘Kerala Lottery Result 31.03.21 Akshaya AK-491′ option available on the homepage

Step 3: After the click, the result will display on a new page

Step 4: You will then have to match the winning number with your ticket numbers to see if you are among the winners or not

If you have any of the winning tickets, then you have won any of the following prizes given by the State Lottery Department:

First prize: Rs 70 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 5 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 2000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 5000

Seventh prize: Rs 200

Eighth prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8000

To claim the above-mentioned winning amounts, the winning ticket holders will have to make a trip to any of the three Kerala State Lottery Department office — one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

Winners will have to carry valid identity proof and the winning ticket while going to the lottery department office for the verification process. After the verification is done, the winners will receive the amount after tax deduction,if it falls under the tax bracket.