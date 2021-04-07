Kerala Akshaya AK-492 Lottery Results to be Released Today at 3pm; Check Details Here

The winners of the Akshaya AK-492 lottery will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department on Wednesday, April 7. The results will be out by 3 pm and can be seen on the official website of the state lottery department www.keralalotteryresult.net. The state government announces the Akshaya lottery results every Wednesday. The winners of the lottery are decided based on the lucky draw which is held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ticket holders of the Akshaya AK 492 lottery can check the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the homepage of the lottery department by clicking at the link- www.keralalotteryresult.net after the declaration of the result at 3 pm.

Step 2: You will find the option ‘Kerala Lottery Result 7.04.21 Akshaya AK-492′ on the homepage. Click on it.

Step 3: As you will click on the link the result containing the list of the winners will display on a new page.

Step 4: See if your lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned in the list.

The winners of the Wednesday Kerala Lottery can win multiple prizes which are quite attractive. The first prize winner gets to take home a huge sum of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner receives Rs 5 lakhs The third prize winner gets Rs 1 lakh followed by the fourth and fifth prize winners who are awarded Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

Kerala lottery also has sixth and seventh prize amounts consisting of Rs 500 and Rs 200 respectively. While the Eighth prize is worth Rs 100 followed by a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

To claim the above-mentioned prizes winners will have to surrender the winning lottery tickets, proper identity card along with his/her passport-size photos within 30 days to the Kerala State Lottery Department office. All the winners need to keep the winning tickets intact as damaged tickets will not be accepted.

The winning amount will be handed to the winners after the verification is done. Also as the prize amount is subject to tax deduction the lottery department will give it only after tax deductions if applicable.

Kerala is among the 13 states that are allowed to host legal lotteries and organise sseven weekly lotteries – Pournami, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. Tickets for the weekly lotteries can be availed by paying Rs 40 per ticket.

