Kerala Akshaya AK 494 Lottery Result: Know The Prizes, Other Details Here

Kerala State lottery department will be releasing the Wednesday Lottery Akshaya AK 494 result today on April 21 at 3 pm. All the Kerala lottery draws are held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The department also publishes the results on their official website www.keralalotteryresult.net. Those who have the ticket of Kerala Akshaya AK 494 can check their result by matching their ticket numbers.

Here are the simple and easy steps to check the Kerala Wednesday lottery Akshaya AK 494 result:

Step 1: Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: Next, click on the link for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 21.04.2021 Akshaya AK 494’

Step 3: The Kerala Wednesday lottery result will be displayed on the next page

Step 4: Search for your Akshaya AK 494 ticket number and check whether you have won or not

The Kerala Akshaya AK 494 winners will get several prizes accordingly. The maximum prize money that a winner can get is Rs 70 lakh, while the minimum prize money is Rs 100. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Check the list of prizes that the Kerala Akshaya AK 494 lottery here:

First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

Seventh Prize:Rs 500

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Once the Kerala Akshaya AK 494 result is declared, those who have won any of the prizes will have to claim it from the concerned department within 30 days. Furthermore, a verification process will be carried out by the concerned department. The prize money will be handed over to the winner only after successful completion of document verification and tax deduction, if applicable.

The Kerala state lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries and four festival bumper draw.If you have not won any prizes in today lottery, you can try your luck in Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here