Kerala Akshaya AK 496 Lottery Result For May 5 Deferred Due to Lockdown

Considering the surge of coronavirus cases in the state, Kerala State Lottery Department has postponed the result for Akshaya AK 496 on May 5 due to lockdown. The official website of Kerala Lottery www.keralalotteryresult.net said that the department has decided to defer the Kerala Akshaya AK 496 Lottery Result for May 5 considering the lockdown that has been put in place in the state to curb the coronavirus cases.

The pandemic situation in the southernmost state of India remains dire as the test positivity rate stood at 28.37 meaning at least one out of four persons tested daily is Covid-19 positive. On Tuesday, Kerala’s total number of coronavirus cases reached 16,64,789 with 5,450 deaths. The state government has imposed a weekend and night curfews to curb the spread of infection till May 9. Only shops selling essential commodities are allowed to operate during this time.

It is also unclear if other daily lotteries will be held or deferred amid the lockdown.

