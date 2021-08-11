Kerala state lottery department will conduct the lucky draw for Akshaya AK 510 ticket on Wednesday. Those who have bought the tickets for today’s lottery draw can check the official lottery results from 4:00pm to 4:15pm on the website: www.keralalotteryresult.net. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near bakery junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize for today’s lucky draw is set at Rs 70 lakh followed by the second prize of Rs 5 lakh. The second runner up of today’s lucky draw for Akshaya AK 510 will take home Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize winner will receive Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth and sixth prize winners of Akshaya AK 510 lucky draw will receive, Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 respectively. The seventh and eighth prize winners for Wednesday’s lucky draw will win Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

According to the official lottery website of Kerala Lottery the guessing numbers for today’s lucky draw are:

640 604 460 406

064 046 840 804

480 408 084 048

860 806 680 608

086 068 864 846

684 648 486 468

Follow these steps to check if your ticket number is mentioned as the winning ticket for Wednesday’s lucky draw:

Step 1: Access the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department through your preferred search engine or click on the link, www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: As the lottery website opens on your smartphone or computers, you can click on the hyperlink that reads, “Akshaya Lottery AK-510 Result Today 11.8.2021”

Step 3: The link will take you to a new web page where a list of Wednesday’s lottery winners will appear.

Step 4: Get your lottery ticket and check if your number matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned on the winners’ list

Akshaya lottery AK-510 were sold for Rs 40 to all the ticket holders. The prize winners have to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days. Winners will receive the money prize after the deduction of 7 % plus 10% total 40% deduction of the amount as per the tax rules.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here