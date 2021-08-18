Kerala Akshaya AK 511 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Guessing Numbers for August 18 Lottery; Result at 3 PM

Kerala’s state lottery department will be conducting the much-anticipated lucky draw of Akshaya AK 511 Lottery on Wednesday. Those who had bought the tickets for today’s Akshaya AK 511 Lottery for Rs 40 each should brace themselves as the live results will start from 3pm on Wednesday. The complete list of lottery winners will be available by 4pm on the official website of Kerala lottery department www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The top three winners of Akshaya AK 511 Lottery will be receiving exciting prizes with the first prize of Rs 70 lakh, followed by the second reward of Rs 5 lakh and the third position of Rs 1 lakh. The list of prizes does not end here, since the state lottery department will also be running a lucky draw for fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth prize winners with the respective winning amount of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100. One lucky ticket holder will also receive a consolation prize of Rs8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 18.8.2021 Lottery is ending with:

4927 4972 4297 4279

4792 4729 9427 9472

9247 9274 9742 9724

2497 2479 2947 2974

2749 2794 7492 7429

7942 7924 7249 7294

Follow these steps to check today’s Akshaya AK 511 Lottery winning list:

Step 1: The winning list will be made available at 4pm on the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department, which can be accessed by following the given link: www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: On the homepage of the Kerala lottery website, click on the hyperlink that reads 18.08.2021 Akshaya AK 511 Lottery winner’s list

Step 3: Users will be redirected to a fresh web page which will display the lottery winner’s of Wednesday’s lucky draw

Step 4: Check your ticket number and tally if the number is mentioned on the winning numbers list

Lottery winners of Akshaya AK 511 lucky draw will have to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and after confirmation must submit the winning tickets to the office within 30 days.

