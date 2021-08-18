CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » India » Kerala Akshaya AK 511 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Guessing Numbers for August 18 Lottery; Result at 3 PM
1-MIN READ

Kerala Akshaya AK 511 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Guessing Numbers for August 18 Lottery; Result at 3 PM

One lucky ticket holder will also receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

One lucky ticket holder will also receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Akshaya AK 511 Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: The first prize for today’s lucky draw is set at Rs 70 lakh followed by the second prize of Rs 5 lakh. Check out for live updates of the result here from 3 PM

Kerala’s state lottery department will be conducting the much-anticipated lucky draw of Akshaya AK 511 Lottery on Wednesday. Those who had bought the tickets for today’s Akshaya AK 511 Lottery for Rs 40 each should brace themselves as the live results will start from 3pm on Wednesday. The complete list of lottery winners will be available by 4pm on the official website of Kerala lottery department www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The top three winners of Akshaya AK 511 Lottery will be receiving exciting prizes with the first prize of Rs 70 lakh, followed by the second reward of Rs 5 lakh and the third position of Rs 1 lakh. The list of prizes does not end here, since the state lottery department will also be running a lucky draw for fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth prize winners with the respective winning amount of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100. One lucky ticket holder will also receive a consolation prize of Rs8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 18.8.2021 Lottery is ending with:

4927     4972     4297     4279

RELATED NEWS

4792     4729     9427     9472

9247     9274     9742     9724

2497     2479     2947     2974

2749     2794      7492     7429

7942     7924      7249     7294

Follow these steps to check today’s Akshaya AK 511 Lottery winning list:

Step 1: The winning list will be made available at 4pm on the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department, which can be accessed by following the given link: www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: On the homepage of the Kerala lottery website, click on the hyperlink that reads 18.08.2021 Akshaya AK 511 Lottery winner’s list

Step 3: Users will be redirected to a fresh web page which will display the lottery winner’s of Wednesday’s lucky draw

Step 4: Check your ticket number and tally if the number is mentioned on the winning numbers list

Lottery winners of Akshaya AK 511 lucky draw will have to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and after confirmation must submit the winning tickets to the office within 30 days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 18, 2021, 12:57 IST