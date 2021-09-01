Kerala Akshaya AK-513 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 1

The lottery department of the state of Kerala will be conducting the lucky draw for Akshaya AK-513 on Wednesday. If you happen to have purchased the Akshaya AK-513 ticket then today is the day you must tune in to the official lottery website: www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The lucky draw can also be watched in real time from 3 pm on the official website. The full list of winners will be available on the website at 4pm. For today’s lucky draw, the value of the first prize is Rs 70 lakh. While the second prize is set at Rs 5 lakh and third prize is set at Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to one lucky winner of Akshaya AK-513 lucky draw.

Today’s Guessing Numbers for Akshaya AK-513 lottery:

6029 6092 6209 6290

6902 6920 0629 0692

0269 0296 0962 0926

2609 2690 2069 2096

2960 2906 9602 9620

9062 9026 9260 9206

Follow the given steps to check out the winning list of Akshaya AK-513 lottery winners:

Step 1: Access the official website of Kerala state lottery department by following this link: www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: The homepage of the website will flash the Akshaya AK-513 result list hyperlink.

Step 3: Clicking on the link will redirect you to a new web page featuring the winning list of Akshaya AK-513 lucky draw.

Step 4: Tally your ticket number with the winning ticket numbers listed on the web page for Wednesday’s Akshaya AK-513 lottery.

It is also advised that ticket-holders should verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once confirmed, winners must report to the Kerala lottery office and submit their tickets and other required documents to claim the winning amount.

